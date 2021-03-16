Smith County commissioners OK housing inmates in Henderson County to aid COVID-19 spread

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County commissioners have approved an agreement between the Smith and Henderson County jails that will help Smith County avoid the spread of COVID-19 within its facility.
Commissioners unanimously approved a deal Tuesday morning that would pay Henderson County $40 per inmate per day the inmate is housed in Henderson County’s facility.
The move alleviates some of the overcrowding in the jail while helping contain the spread of COVID-19.
The deal is identical to out-of-county agreements Smith County has approved with Gregg County and San Jacinto County in 2020.
