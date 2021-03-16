Sen. Hughes ‘fetal heartbeat’ anti-abortion bill passes committee

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Senate committee on state affairs has approved an East Texas legislator’s “fetal heartbeat” bill aimed at outlawing some elective abortions in Texas.
Introduced by Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) earlier this month, the bill would ban all elective abortions as soon as the fetus’ heart is capable of being detected, typically around six weeks.
SB 8 passed favorably in the committee with a 7-2 vote. Hughes chairs the committee.
The bill will now go before the full Texas Senate for a vote. After that, it still faces potential hurdles in the Texas House and the governor’s desk before it can become law.
