National study ranks Lubbock No. 2 for best city for Gen Z to live well on a budget

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A recent Yahoo Finance article prepared by GoBankingRates analyzed the largest 100 cities in the nation to find the best place for Gen Zers to live well on a budget.
The study looked at how many 18 to 24-year-olds lived in each city, average costs of rent, utilities, transportation, groceries and healthcare.
Lubbock ranked number two.
John Osborne, Lubbock Economic Development Alliance CEO, says Lubbock is traditionally below the national average on the cost-of-living index.
“To have an article like this highlight the fact that there’s a low cost of living and there’s, we’re a fun place to be, means that we’re only going to be able to attract more and more people to not just stay here, but also to return to our community,” Osborne said.
He says the city is attractive to this generation because of amenities, downtown revitalization, new restaurants and breweries, and the opportunity to become a business owner.
“It’s far easier to start a business here. It’s far easier to get your business growing. We’re known for our small businesses in our community and so much of this Gen Z population wants to be able to do that, and this is a great place to do it because it’s so much more affordable,” Osborne added.
Osborne says as Millennials and Gen Z overtake boomers in the workforce, Lubbock is attracting larger corporations.
He says with the generational switch, there’s been an uptick in company interests in quality of life.
“They’re looking for what do those people want, and Gen Z’ers and Millennials are very adamant they want to revitalize downtown. They want amenities in their community. They want fun things to do. They want a good performing arts,” Osborne said.
He says economic leaders want to make sure Lubbock is an attractive and affordable place for the future of the city to live, work, play and raise their family.
You can see the full list here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/15-best-cities-gen-z-120000289.html?guccounter=1
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.