Nacogdoches, SFA aim to use student nurses for COVID-19 vaccines this summer

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA senior-level nursing students have been receiving clinical hours for their work in vaccination clinics.
In May, they’ll graduate and to jobs. The assistance is critical, so an interlocal agreement is in the works for summer help, according to Chief Keith Kiplinger with the Nacogdoches Fire Department.
“And that will take the form of 12 nursing students and two social work students to help us with outreach and information and one Spanish language student,” Kiplinger said.
The City will seek Public Assistance from FEMA related to the cost of this program.
“It’s not going to involve the ones that are graduating in May,” explained Dr. Tammy Harris, the director of nursing at SFASU. “So, part of the agreement is they have to be a student in the fall here at SFA because they are actually working as a work-study.”
The agreement authors say it would allow the vaccination process to continue and expand outreach, education, especially in hard-to-reach populations.
“As more and more people get vaccinated at the large vaccination clinics, we want to be able in a position to pivot and take the vaccinations a little closer to where the people live,” Kiplinger said.
Harris added, “This is truly a community health experience. So, seeing how a school of nursing, a county, a city, all the different health care can work together to really address a community issue that we’re dealing with right now.”
The interlocal agreement draft will be presented to Nacogdoches City Council Tuesday evening. A final draft for adoption will be presented at a later date.
