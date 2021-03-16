Nacogdoches librarian to compete on Jeopardy! Wednesday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - There is no question that East Texans will want to watch Jeopardy! this week to see an area librarian compete in the 37th season of one of America’s favorite shows.
Morgan Briles, who is a librarian at Stephen F. Austin University, will appear on Wednesday’s show. Of course, we do not yet know if she moves beyond one appearance, so we join the rest of East Texas in anticipation.
With a weekly audience of 24 million viewers, Jeopardy! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors. The show holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show, and it received a Peabody Award for “celebrating and rewarding knowledge.”
Jeopardy! airs on KLTV at 11 a.m., just before East Texas News Midday, as well as various other times. Check their website for listings.
