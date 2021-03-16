Longview nursing home employee wins grocery sweepstakes

“When I got offered this position, if it wasn’t for Del, I wouldn’t still be there. He has trained me, he has led me, he is just the most awesome person, you can ask him anything, he’ll do anything for anybody, and he always has a smile on his face no matter what goes on, you really can’t say enough about him, he’s a great dad, great employee, all around he’s a really good man,” said Housekeeping and Laundry Supervisor Christina Mace.