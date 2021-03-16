Longview nursing home employee wins grocery sweepstakes

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview nursing home employee won a grocery sweepstakes from his company.
Del Keitricrose, Maintenance Assistant at Whispering Pines Lodge, said he was surprised to hear he won the competition.
“I was really surprised, I didn’t think I was going to win but I did, the first person I called was my grandparents and let them know hey I won the sweepstakes I can’t believe it and that’s about it,” he said.
Del had a limited amount of time to run and buy anything he wanted from Albertsons in Longview.
“Get as much meat as I can, I get paid today so I’m gonna come back and get my sides later,” he said.
Others with Whispering Pines described Del as a man who would do anything to help and always has a smile on his face.
“He is definitely a how man, always if you ask him if he can do something, he always answers how would you like it to be done, you never have to question if he’s going to be there or not, if you ask him he’ll be there,” said Abraham Pina, Admissions Marketing Director with Whispering Pines.
“When I got offered this position, if it wasn’t for Del, I wouldn’t still be there. He has trained me, he has led me, he is just the most awesome person, you can ask him anything, he’ll do anything for anybody, and he always has a smile on his face no matter what goes on, you really can’t say enough about him, he’s a great dad, great employee, all around he’s a really good man,” said Housekeeping and Laundry Supervisor Christina Mace.
Del said the staff and the residents at Whispering Pines are a family.
“It’s a family actually, when you take into consideration at a residence you know having to deal with the stress and not being able to see their family members you know that’s putting stress on them too, at Whispering Pines we understand where they come from and we try to be as much of a family as we can to them,” he said.
“If we took a page out of the book of Del Keitricrose the world would be a better place,” said Marion Petersen, Administrator for Whispering Pines Lodge with Creative Health Solutions.
Altogether, Del purchased $2,469.65 worth of goods during the shopping spree.
