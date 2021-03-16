Longview man agrees to six-year prison term for fatal Gregg County wreck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 63-year-old Longview man has agreed to a six-year prison sentenced in connection to a fatal wreck that occurred on Highway 42 in May of 2019.
As part of the plea agreement, Michael Dean Buenrostro pleaded guilty to a charge of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle. He was in Judge Scott Novy’s 188th Judicial District Court in Gregg County for a plea hearing Tuesday morning.
Buenrostro was arrested on a warrant for the charge on May 11, 2019.
Sgt. Jean Dark, spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety, confirmed Buenrostro was arrested in connection to a fatal wreck that occurred on May 10 on Highway 42.
According to the preliminary crash report, Buenrostro was traveling north on Highway 42 when he crossed into the southbound lane and struck a vehicle.
The driver of the other vehicle, identified as 61-year-old Kim Yvonne Hayes, of Wagoner, Oklahoma, was killed in the crash.
