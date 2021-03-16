Longview designer-to-the stars to launch fashion lines for Walmart

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A celebrated fashion designer who hails from East Texas is now taking creative charge of two Walmart-exclusive fashion lines.
Maxwell, graduate of Longview’s Trinity School, was awarded a Texas Medal of Arts Award for Design in 2019, and his designs have been worn by high profile figures such as Lady Gaga, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Tiffany Haddish, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon and Kate Hudson.
Now, his designs will be worn by exponentially more people as he takes on the role of creative director for Walmart’s exclusive brands, Free Assembly and Scoop.
Given that Maxwell’s designs have become so prestigious, one might wonder why he’s now chosen to partner with an outlet as accessible and mainstream as Walmart. But based on an introductory video posted on Walmart’s website, Maxwell implies that this is his chance to let his work connect with the community that he still considers home.
“When I look at the common thread of my life from growing up in a small town, moving to New York, moving back to Texas and moving back to New York again, it’s that I’ve always been in search of a community that grounds me, that accepts me and that I can give back to in the way that I know how,” Maxwell said.
His duties as creative director for the brands will be all-encompassing, ranging from overseeing the designs, to the fabrics chosen, all the way until the clothes reach store racks. With these brands, Maxwell appears to want to move beyond the seemingly exclusive and inaccessible nature of high fashion and bring it to the masses.
“I’ve always wanted to dress America,” he said. “With this new position at Walmart, I feel an incredible sense of privilege and responsibility. The experience of going in and feeling special should not be specific to your location or your income. Everyone should have access to how special can make you feel.”
