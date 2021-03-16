Henderson motorcyclist killed in crash near Arp

According to Sgt. Jean Dark of the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 3:00 p.m. Monday, DPS troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on State Highway 64, approximately three miles west of the city of Arp in Smith County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2010 Ford Edge was stopped in the eastbound lane of SH 64 to turn left onto County Road 299 when it was struck from behind by a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle.