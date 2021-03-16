Henderson motorcyclist killed in crash near Arp

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Monday afternoon, two-vehicle crash left one dead and another uninjured.
According to Sgt. Jean Dark of the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 3:00 p.m. Monday, DPS troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on State Highway 64, approximately three miles west of the city of Arp in Smith County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2010 Ford Edge was stopped in the eastbound lane of SH 64 to turn left onto County Road 299 when it was struck from behind by a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Erich Wilson, 62, of Arp. The report indicates he was not injured in the crash.
The motorcycle operator was identified as Payton Vance St. Clair, 21, of Henderson. St. Clair was pronounced at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
