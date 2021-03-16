Governor Abbott to hold press conference on unaccompanied minor crisis

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference on Wednesday in Dallas to discuss the unaccompanied minor crisis. The Governor will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Colonel Steve McCraw and the Office of the Governor’s Child Sex Trafficking Team Director Andrea Sparks.
Abbott has recently criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of the recent surge in unaccompanied minors showing up at the nation’s Southern border.
WHO: Governor Greg Abbott
DPS Director Colonel Steve McCraw
Child Sex Trafficking Team Director Andrea Sparks
WHAT: Press conference
WHEN: Wednesday, March 17th at 12:00 p.m.
WHERE: Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center
650 S Griffin St
Dallas, TX 75202
