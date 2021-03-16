East Texas ranchers optimistic about future of cattle market

“Obviously, the winter storm was pretty rough,” Craycraft said. “I’ve heard some nightmare stories. After the Coronavirus outbreak, it wrecked meat sales. Schools shut down, obviously, restaurants shut down, any kind of entertainment shut down where people gathered and a lot of them ate beef. It’s been a tricky road to navigate because when you’re in the store, the retail prices have gone up. The price of a steak has gone up over the years. In the past 12 months, you haven’t seen that in the cattle sales. You’ve just seen prices go down. The packers are making the big margins. The guys that are actually slaughtering animals and they’re actually packaging the beef to sale to retailers. They’re making the big margins.”