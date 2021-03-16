Cowboys make official statement about Dalton heading to Bears

DALLAS , Texas (KLTV) - Former Cowboy QB Andy Dalton is headed to the Bears, according to ESPN.
Adam Schefter, ESPN senior NFL insider, says Dalton is signing a one-year, $10 million deal, with the chance to earn another $3 million in incentives, with the Chicago Bears.
The Dallas Cowboys posted a statement about his move, which was, in part:
The Cowboys wanted to bring back Dalton as the No. 2 behind Prescott again, but Dalton’s reported $10 million offer from Chicago -- and most importantly, a chance to start -- was probably too good to pass up.
Who backs up Prescott now? At the moment, the most logical choice is Garrett Gilbert, who played well in one start against the Steelers last season. The Cowboys signed Gilbert to a two-year deal in October. He’s set to have a $920,000 base salary for 2021, according to Spotrac.
The news has many NFL fans on Twitter debating whether it’s a good deal for the quarterback or the Bears. Many of those fans were hoping the team would sign Russell Wilson.
Some Cowboys fans responded with gratitude for Dalton’s time there.
