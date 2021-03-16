Bond for Smith County shooting suspect captured after manhunt set at $1 million

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Samuel Salas, the suspect in a shooting incident near Lindale who was captured after a four-day manhunt, has been formally charged, and his total bond amount has been set at $1 million.
According to the Smith County Jail website, Salas, 34, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Authorities captured Salas in Wood County on Monday morning.
According to Sergeant Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Salas was found at a home in Mineola around 10:45 a.m. Monday after investigators and deputies got a tip that he might be at that location.
“The suspect, Samuel Salas, eventually came out and surrendered to the law enforcement officials on location,” Christian said. “He was immediately taken into custody. There was no resistance whatsoever; it was a peaceful arrest.”
Christian said they spoke with him for a while and then brought him into the Smith County Jail.
Additional charges could be pending, Christian said.
“We expended many, many, many man-hours,” Christian said “We had a lot of deputies, investigators, troopers, police officers from Lindale, constables that just poured their hearts out into this to try to keep their community safe, and fortunately it worked out.”
Christian said they do not know the exact relationship between Salas and the person who owns the residence he ended up at.
“I know that it was someone that he associates with,” Christian said. “We just hope these investigators, deputies, and officers and troopers, and rangers, they can all go home now, take a deep breath, and get some much, much-needed rest.”
Christian said this investigation is ongoing. They also will be following up with the homeowner Salas attempted to rob Saturday night.
Previous stories: Suspect in 4-day manhunt found in home of ‘associate’ in Mineola
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.