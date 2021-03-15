WEBXTRA: Online courses begin today for San Augustine County Career and Education Center

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Courses start today, online, for the San Augustine County Career and Education Center.
Officials in the County will tell you there is a lot of excitement built up about this Center and program. The Center is housed at the historic Lincoln School which is now San Augustine ISD’s Administration Building. Officials say the goal is to offer and promote employment pathways for the community at large with the County, its two school districts in Broaddus and San Augustine and area businesses teaming up with Angelina College to offer those classes with certification opportunities.
The Center was set to open around this time last year, but the pandemic put those plans on hold. KTRE spoke with several officials at San Augustine ISD who say building up their education component is vital to the community.
“I see a lot of people with hung down heads and the excuse is ‘I can’t get there,’ or ‘I don’t have the means,’” San Augustine County Career and Education Center Coordinator Melody Jenkins said. “So, guess what, we’re bringing it to you. So now we’re not accepting many excuses. It’s right here for you. We will adjust our classes based on the needs of the community because we want our people to grow and prosper with no excuses.“
”Those partnership in the community are pivotal to increase the vitality of San Augustine County,” San Augustine ISD Assistant Superintendent Jason Mixon said. “We just know if we don’t do something, the county is losing population, jobs and industry, we don’t have a whole lot here. We’re wanting to attract more opportunities for the community as well.”
”And not only will we be offering classes here at the Career Center, but we’ve been fortunate enough that we’ve had four organizations that have asked to also come and house here,” San Augustine ISD Superintendent Virginia Liepman said. “The Angelina College Small Business Development Center, the Angelina College Recruiter, the Angelina College Nonprofit Leadership Center and Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas. We’re very excited about all of those because some of our citizens actually travel to Lufkin to take advantage of some of these services that these organization offer so what a wonderful opportunity for our community not to have to travel to Lufkin to get the services they need. We’re very excited about what’s about to happen in San Augustine.”
