WEBXTRA: Online courses begin today for San Augustine County Career and Education Center

”And not only will we be offering classes here at the Career Center, but we’ve been fortunate enough that we’ve had four organizations that have asked to also come and house here,” San Augustine ISD Superintendent Virginia Liepman said. “The Angelina College Small Business Development Center, the Angelina College Recruiter, the Angelina College Nonprofit Leadership Center and Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas. We’re very excited about all of those because some of our citizens actually travel to Lufkin to take advantage of some of these services that these organization offer so what a wonderful opportunity for our community not to have to travel to Lufkin to get the services they need. We’re very excited about what’s about to happen in San Augustine.”