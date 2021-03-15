WEBXTRA: Nac ISD District Support Center now open

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches ISD District Support Center is now operational. Upon the return to spring break, staff working in the administration building have new office space. The facility is located on North Stallings Drive in what once used to be Burke. The district purchased the property following a 2018 bond election. Since renovation has occurred.
Donna McCollum received a tour of the new facility by Communications Director Les Linebarger.
