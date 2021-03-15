Tyler Pounds Regional Airport to receive $1M in COVID-19 relief funds

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Pounds Regional Airport was awarded two federal grants totaling $1,033,127 in relief funds following the economic distress caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding, which was appropriated by Congress in December as part of the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act, comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“As we look to turn the corner on this deadly pandemic, it’s critical that Texas airports are given every resource they need to handle the coming increase in travel,” Sen. John Cornyn said. “I applaud this announcement that will benefit the health and well-being of travelers in Tyler.”
