TxDOT reschedules US 69 traffic switch for Tuesday in Tyler

The Texas Department of Transportation said a traffic switch will move US 69 traffic to the new bridge at FM 346 and into its permanent configuration. Once US 69 traffic is moved to the bridge, the old travel lanes approaching FM 346 will be reduced to one lane to convert them to the final ramp alignment. Expect lane closures and delays. The US 69 work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project consists of building a new US 69 bridge over FM 346.