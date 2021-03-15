Suspect in 4-day manhunt found in home of ‘associate’ in Mineola

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The suspect in a shooting who became the subject of a four-day search is in jail.
34-year-old Samuel Salas was apprehended Monday morning in Wood County.
Salas was the suspect in a manhunt that began Friday morning. He is suspected of shooting and wounding a woman at a home east of Lindale.
According to Sergeant Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Salas was found at a home in Mineola around 10:45 this morning after investigators and deputies got information he might be at that location.
“The suspect, Samuel Salas, eventually came out and surrendered to the law enforcement officials on location,” Christian said. “He was immediately taken into custody. There was no resistance whatsoever; it was a peaceful arrest.”
Christian said they spoke with him for a while and then brought him into the Smith County Jail. He’s facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a felon in possession of a firearm. Christian said additional charges could be added.
“We expended many, many, many man hours,” Christian said “We had a lot of deputies, investigators, troopers, police officers from Lindale, constables that just poured their hearts out into this to try to keep their community safe, and fortunately it worked out.”
Christian said they do not know the exact relationship of Salas and the person who owns the residence he ended up at.
“I know that it was someone that he associates with,” Christian said. “We just hope these investigators, deputies, and officers and troopers, and rangers, they can all go home now, take a deep breath and get some much, much needed rest.”
Christian said this investigation is ongoing. They also will be following up with the homeowner Salas attempted to rob Saturday night.
