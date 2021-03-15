SFA Ladyjacks paired with Georgia Tech for first round of the NCAA Women’s National Tournament

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks learned on Monday night who their dance partner will be for the first round of the 2021 National Women’s Basketball Tournament. They will play at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The team drew a 12 seed and will face No. 5 Georgia Tech the first round. This is the first tournament appearance for the Ladyjacks since 2006. That year the Ladyjacks were seeded 13 and lost to No. 4 Arizona State.
All then games for the 2021 tournament will be played in San Antonio, Austin and San Marcos.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.