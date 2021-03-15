Polk County man accused in Capitol riots makes appeal for release

WASHINGTON DC (KTRE) - A Goodrich man in federal prison as he awaits trial for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots is asking again to be released on bond.
Daniel Page Adams, 43, is charged with federal charges of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, assaulting certain officers, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, impeding passage through the capitol grounds and demonstrating in a Capitol building.
He was arrested in connection to the riots on Jan. 16.
A magistrate judge previously denied bond for Adams.
In his attorney’s appeal for a detention hearing, the attorney states Adams is housed in a isolated cell with black mold, that he has no access to a law library, he is denied the use of a razor and he has to burn his facial hair off with Nair. The appeal also alleges Adams has access to one tap which has a moldy type substance coming out of it and Adams typically attaches a sock to the tap before filling up his water bottle, in an effort to filter out impurities.
Attached to the appeal are 32 letters from family and friends asking that Adams be granted bond.
Previous story: Polk County man accused in Capitol riots makes court appearance
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.