Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the low 80s and rain chances increasing in the afternoon into the overnight hours. Wednesday we’re watching the potential for thunderstorms to move through our region, the Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of East Texas under a Marginal (1/5) and Slight (2/5) Risk for severe thunderstorms for Tuesday and Wednesday. We are watching this closely for you, and as of right now, it looks like the worst of this system will be felt to our east in LA and AR. Rain and storms move out of East Texas by Wednesday afternoon and we’re looking at sunny skies for Thursday-Saturday. Highs after the rain will be cooler, but near normal, in the mid 60s. We’re eyeing our next chance for rain to arrive early next week around Monday.