Grand jury indicts man accused of shooting Starrville pastor for capital murder

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday, a Smith County grand jury indicted Mytrez Deunte Woolen on a capital murder charge for the shooting death of a Starrville pastor.
Mytrez Deunte Woolen, 21, of Arlington is being held on a bond of $2 million at the Smith County Jail for capital murder and $750,000 for aggravated assault, another $750,000 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police report Sunday morning Jan. 3, Woolen was hiding out in the bathroom of the Starrville Methodist Church when confronted and held at gunpoint by the church’s pastor Mark McWilliams. After a struggle, Woolen gained control of the gun shooting and killing McWilliams, according to authorities.
