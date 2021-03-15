Hughes’ social media regulation bill advances to full senate vote

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The social media regulation bill sponsored by Sen. Bryan Hughes and endorsed in Tyler by Gov. Greg Abbott will makes its way to the state senate for a full vote.
SB12 was approved 6-3 in the senate’s state affairs committee. It will now advance for possible approval by the senate.
The bill, touted by Abbott when he and Hughes visited Tyler earlier this month, claims it will help prohibit social media companies from censoring Texans based on the viewpoints they express.
“We need to recognize in Texas, maybe particularly in Texas, we see that the First Amendment is under assault by the social media companies and that is not going to be tolerated in Texas,” Abbott said.
“The right to hash things out to hear other views that we may not like?” Hughes said. “Because we want to get to the truth. We want to get to the right place. We’re not afraid of a debate.”
“If you have a viewpoint different from theirs, they want to shut you up,” Hughes said. “That’s not the American way. And that is not the Texas way. They enforce that silence for people that don’t agree with their agenda on religion or on politics or on freedom.”
