Henderson County Sheriff reflects on the past year in a pandemic

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A year ago this weekend we spoke with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office before COVID-19 cases had even come to their county.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said that a year ago, before the jail had cases, they began taking precautions.
“We started doing questionnaires asking COVID symptoms, taking everybody’s temperatures as they’re coming into jail, and then we would do our best to quarantine the new inmates,” he said.
Hillhouse said their first positive COVID-19 case was with officers and 17 jailers ended up in quarantine. That’s when he knew he had to go down to half-staff on the patrol side. The first positive COVID-19 case among inmates was not until December but Hillhouse knew once it came in, it wasn’t going to leave.
“They’re with each other basically 24 hours a day, I figured it could spread quickly and it did,” Hillhouse said. “Since then, we’ve had around 50 cases from December to March.”
Since March of 2020 inmates have not been able to have in-person visits. Like many of us they also shifted to virtual hearings and meetings but that could soon change after the Texas Commission on Jail Standards announced the next steps for county jails if they want to resume visitation.
“We’ve got to come up with a plan, we’ve got to send that plan to our local health authority, and then once the health authority signs off on the plan, then we’ve got to send it back to the Jail Commission to get their blessing on the plan,” Hillhouse said. “Once they bless it we can actually have in person visits here.”
Hillhouse recognizes the toll it’s taking on inmates to not be able to see their families. For the time being Hillhouse said they’ve worked with their inmate telephone system provider and in November installed a video visitation kiosk in every dorm.
“So they could at least get on there, of course there’s a fee attached with that, but at least they have the option to see their loved one until the in-person visits come back online,” he said. “And we’re going to keep that system also.”
Hillhouse expects they’ll be sending the updated visitation plan off in the next week or two. Even though the last year caused inconveniences, Hillhouse says he is still proud of his staff.
“There were times when they had to come in and work extra shifts. They had to do this and that because people were quarantined or sick, but we never skipped a beat.”
As of today the state has reported 3,765 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Henderson County.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.