Gregg County Health Authority doctor talks about Phase 1C of COVID-19 vaccine

According to the Centers for Disease Control website, as part of Phase 1C of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, people ages 65 to 74 may get the vaccine because they are at high risk of hospitalization, illness, and death. People ages 15 to 64 who have underlying medical conditions, and other essential workers such as people who work in transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety, and public health are eligible to get the vaccine as well.