East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Beautiful Day continues. A few showers will be possible this evening over the far southern sections of East Texas, generally in Deep East Texas this evening/early tonight. On Tuesday, we are looking for a mostly cloudy sky with a few showers/thundershowers possible over northern areas during the evening hours and these should pass through very quickly. Starting around 8 PM over NW sections and ending over NE areas by midnight. On Wednesday we are expecting a cold front to pass through East Texas starting in the morning and should be through by early evening. Showers/Thundershowers and even a few isolated Thunderstorms are possible as this happens. A few may be strong, but most of the severe weather with this system should be to our north and to our east. The stronger storms for East Texas are likely to occur during the afternoon hours over Southeastern sections. Very strong storms are expected over Louisiana later in the day on Wednesday as well as points east. By Wednesday afternoon we should begin to see skies clear over Western areas and we all should be clear by Wednesday night. Sunny skies are expected to occur Thursday through Saturday with a few clouds on Sunday. Some rain returns on Monday of next week. Temperatures should remain fairly warm through Wednesday, then cool off late this week. Warming into the weekend and early next week.