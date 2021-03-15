Crews at scene of fire at Lufkin resale shop

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire at a Lufkin resale shop.
According to Lufkin police, North Raguet St. is completely blocked off as crews from the Lufkin Fire Department work to put out the fire at Lulu’s Resale at 1014 North Raguet Street.
They said they expect the road to be blocked for the next several hours.
According to Jessica Pebsworth, Communication Director with the City of Lufkin, fire crews received a call about smoke in the building and arrived to flames being visible. There is no word on the cause of the fire or if anyone was inside the building when it started.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.