Authorities capture man wanted in connection with Lindale shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Lindale Police Department has announced that suspect who is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred last week has been captured after a multi-agency manhunt that lasted several days.
Lindale PD made the announcement about Samuel Salas via its Facebook page Monday morning.
“Salas has been apprehended. Thank you all for being patient with the law enforcement officers involved,” the Facebook post stated. “Smith County Sheriff will most likely make a news release at a later time for more information.”
According to an e-mail from Sgt. Larry Christian, a spokesman for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Salas was captured in Wood County at about 10:45 a.m. Monday.
Smith County deputies, Lindale Police Department officers, Precinct 5 Constable’s Office officers, and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers took part in the search. Search dogs were brought in as well.
Salas was wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred near Lindale on Thursday night. Salas currently has outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
