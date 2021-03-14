TxDOT planning to switch US 69 traffic to new bridge over FM 346 Monday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that it will be permanently switching traffic on U.S. Highway 69 over to the new bridge over FM 346 on Monday.
“The traffic switch should be completed on Tuesday,” a press release stated. “Expect lane closures. The US 69 work zone speed limit is 60 mph.”
According to the press release, the project at that location consisted of building a new US 69 bridge over FM 346.
For a full list of the other ongoing road construction projects in Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, and Smith counties, click this link.
