Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

Tomorrow we see a return to the upper 70s and sunny skies, but clear skies will be short lived as more rain and clouds are on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday. Our northern counties are in a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms for Tuesday into Wednesday morning. As of now, the timing looks like these storms will roll through Tuesday night/overnight into Wednesday morning. We will keep you updated on this of course. Lastly, we have been spoiled with temperatures well above normal the last week or so, and that will change by the end of the work week. Temperatures return to around normal by Friday.