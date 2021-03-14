Emergency personnel at scene of fatal wreck involving 18-wheeler near Arp

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency personnel are at the scene of a major wreck that occurred on State Highway 64 near Arp Saturday evening.
A Texas Department of Public Safety dispatcher confirmed that DPS troopers are at the scene of a major wreck involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle.
Sgt. Jean Dark, a DPS spokeswoman, said there was at least one fatality in the crash, which occurred just west of Fm 2089 on SH 64.
“More information will be released when it becomes available and has been verified,” Dark said.
Motorists traveling in that part of Smith County should use caution and expect delays.
