Curese Axed: SFA Ladyjacks win first SLC title in 15 years

KATY, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks exercised their demons of the past 15 years and clinched their first Southland Conference Tournament Championship on Sunday in Katy with a 56-45 win over Sam Houston State University. The win clinched their 16th and last SLC title before heading to the Western Athletic Conference next year and earned them a berth in the National Tournament starting next week in San Antonio.
The women came out strong with junior forward Aiyana Johnson scoring 10 points in the first half. The SFA defense held the Bearkats in check with Southland Player of the year Amber Leggett just scoring 6 points. SFA pulled out to a 17-13 lead after the first quarter 17-13. The teams slowed it down in the second quarter with each team just dropping in 9 points, bringing the half time score to 26-22.
The Bearkats came out of the break and two big shots by Faith Cook gave Sam Houston a short 30-28 lead but Johnson quickly tied it back up. Zya Nugent would hit a big three out of the third quarter media timeout to give the team a small 33-30.
The rivals entered the forth quarter with SFA up 37-32. The Ladyjacks finally got some separation with about 6 minutes to go in the game when Aliyah Johnson hit a jumper and it was followed up by an Avery Brittingham steal and layup.
Sam would pull within four one more time but a late three for the second straight day by Nugent put the game away.
Aiyana Johnson earned the tournament MVP award.
