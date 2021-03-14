Curese Axed: SFA Ladyjacks win first SLC title in 15 years

The women came out strong with junior forward Aiyana Johnson scoring 10 points in the first half. The SFA defense held the Bearkats in check with Southland Player of the year Amber Leggett just scoring 6 points. SFA pulled out to a 17-13 lead after the first quarter 17-13. The teams slowed it down in the second quarter with each team just dropping in 9 points, bringing the half time score to 26-22.