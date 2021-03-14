Bond money in full swing in East Texas city

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A massive bond issue in 2018 has numerous construction projects well underway to completion in one East Texas city.
Longview voters approved over $100 million dollars in bonds, and that money is at work.
Parks, trails, and bridge projects are taking shape, and the ground has been broken on numerous others because the Longview 2018 bond issue is in full swing.
“We’ve had a lot of good progress lately with our bond projects, this was back in November 2018 and a lot of design work taking place before it got started, but now there is a lot of action, a lot of construction that is really rolling out,” said Longview public information officer Shawn Hara.
The February snowstorm caused only a minor inconvenience.
“We’ve had a little bit of a delay from the snowstorm, but nothing significant,” Hara said.
The over $104 million bond election covers renovation and expansion of parks, road improvement, and facilities for police and fire.
The most anticipated part of the bond issue is the new state-of-the-art police station located on South Street.
Ground is being leveled for the foundation of the $33 million facility, which will replace the aging and cramped station on Cotton Street.
“It’s taking police out of a very old building and placing them in a modern space that has adequate space for all the officers,” Hara said.
New ballparks and fields are being added to Lear Park, and most projects are estimated to be completed on or before the predicted time allotted.
“A lot of this is what the community has been asking for,” Hara said.
Parks and road projects are expected to be completed this year, while the new police station is projected to be completed by 2022.
