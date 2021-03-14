Authorities searching for man in Lindale area following home invasion

From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office
SMITH COUNTY, Texas - At approximately 7:15 pm, Smith County Deputies responded to a Home Invasion call at the 13700 block of Shannon Drive near Lindale. The suspect, Samuel Salas - 34, attempted to rob a homeowner at this location. The homeowner pulled a gun on Salas at which time Salas fled on foot.
Upon arrival of Deputies, a perimeter was established with the assistance of Lindale PD, Texas DPS and the Smith County Pct 5 Constables Office. The Smith County Drone has been deployed in an attempt to locate the suspect. Additionally, the Texas DPS helicopter is airborne and on the way to the location as well as the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Bloodhound Unit.
A perimeter has been set in the area of Shannon Drive, FM 2710, CR 4125, CR 498 and FM 16. Salas is to be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5,7, 150 lbs., shaved head and multiple tattoos including on the neck.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to stay away from this area. Those who live in the area are asked to lock their doors and call 911 if you see or hear any suspicious activity.