18-wheeler jackknifes, overturns on I-20 Thursday night, killing Whitehouse man

For an unknown reason, the vehicle traveled into the center median. The driver attempted to return to the left lane, but the trailer began to jackknife. The truck and trailer crossed both lanes of travel eastbound. The trailer struck the guardrail, separating from tractor. The trailer rolled to the right and came to rest upside down in the south ditch of IH-20. The truck rolled to the left and came to rest upright in the south ditch of IH-20.