18-wheeler jackknifes, overturns on I-20 Thursday night, killing Whitehouse man

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS says a Whitehouse man was killed when his 18-wheeler overturned Thursday night.
At 11:41 p.m., DPS troopers responded to a fatal crash on I-20 about four miles west of the city of Marshall in Harrison County. The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2021 Freightliner towing a trailer was traveling eastbound on IH-20 in the left lane. The driver is identified as Jody Anthony Bobeck, 55, of Whitehouse.
For an unknown reason, the vehicle traveled into the center median. The driver attempted to return to the left lane, but the trailer began to jackknife. The truck and trailer crossed both lanes of travel eastbound. The trailer struck the guardrail, separating from tractor. The trailer rolled to the right and came to rest upside down in the south ditch of IH-20. The truck rolled to the left and came to rest upright in the south ditch of IH-20.
Bobeck was transported to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd – Longview where he later died. He was taken to Stewart’s Funeral Home in Tyler.
