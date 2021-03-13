Tyler police investigating hit and run wreck on MLK Blvd.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating a hit and run incident in North Tyler Friday night.
Police say that at around 7:15 p.m. they responded to a call at the Fast Fuels Mart and gas station at 215 West Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. A vehicle hit a car which was at the gas pumps, and instead of stopping to assist, fled the scene.
One person is being checked out at the scene by EMS, and will be taken to a hospital.
There is no description of the vehicle or driver at this point in the investigation.
