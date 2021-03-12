East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Saturday should be mostly cloudy to cloudy with a very slight chance for a few sprinkles. On Sunday morning, a cold front will begin to move through the western counties of East Texas and should be through the entire area by late afternoon/early evening hours. There has been a change in the overall strength of the storms we have been talking about over the past several days. The atmosphere is not expected to be as unstable on Sunday as we thought in previous forecasts, therefore, showers and only a few isolated thundershowers are possible as this front passes East Texas. The chances for precipitation have not changed, but the overall strength of the storms has decreased quite a bit. The risk of severe storms is now very low. Some lightning/thunder is still possible, but nothing severe is likely. We will continue to watch Sunday in case there are any changes. Monday and Tuesday are looking good with another chance for showers/thundershowers on Wednesday (St. Patrick’s Day) as another front moves through. We are keeping our eye on Wednesday as well. Thursday/Friday look really good with cool mornings and mild afternoon with Partly Cloudy Skies. Have a great weekend.