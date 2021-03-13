2 men sentenced to federal prison for large-scale meth operation in Harrison County

Operation Pine Curtain is a long-term drug trafficking and money-laundering investigation that has already resulted in the arrest and prosecution of numerous co-conspirators. Danny Brian Hernandez, Ronald Charles Parker, Daniel Ramirez, Guadalupe Salvador Diosdado, Erik Alberto Galindo, and Rachel Naomi Hernandez have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced. Andres Michael Martinez-Juarez, Cristian Leobardo Torres-Santana, Francisco Moreno, Fernie Moreno, Amanda Jean Crisp, and Damarcus Damon Armstrong have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. Several others have been arrested, pleaded not guilty, and are awaiting trial.