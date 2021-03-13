Man allegedly resists arrest, spits in Lufkin PD officer’s face

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - After officers arrested a 21-year-old man for reportedly waving a gun around on Bremond Street early Saturday morning, he allegedly resisted arrest and spit in one officer’s face.
Izrael Damian Lopez, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on the following charges: assault of a public servant, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, failure to identify as a fugitive, resisting arrest, and multiple Class C misdemeanors warrants.
According to the offense report, Lufkin police officers were dispatched out to the 400 block of East Bremond Street at about 12:43 a.m. Saturday to check out a report that a shirtless man was walking around the neighborhood and pointing a gun.
When the first Lufkin PD officer arrived at the scene, he noticed a white Cadillac SUV parked in front of a home in the 400 block of Bremond Street. He found a woman talking to a shirtless man in the driver’s seat of the SUV.
The officer had the man get out of the SUV and immediately noticed that the man had glossy, red eyes and slurred speech, the offense report stated. At that point, the man turned and faced the SUV and put his hands behind his back.
The Lufkin PD officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol from the man, who was later identified as Lopez.
Then as the officers were escorting Lopez to a Lufkin PD patrol unit, he allegedly kept trying to pull away from them. Lopez spat in one of the officer’s face before they managed to get him in the patrol unit, the offense report stated.
When one of the LPD officers asked Lopez for his name, he allegedly refused.
On the way to the Angelina County Jail, Lopez started banging his head against the cage on the inside of the Lufkin PD patrol unit, the offense report stated. The LPD officer driving the unit told Lopez to stop, or he would get pepper-sprayed.
Lopez stopped for a while, and then he started hitting his head on the cage again, the offense report stated. The officer pulled over on the side of the road and pepper-sprayed Lopez to keep him from injuring himself or damaging the patrol unit.
“The pepper spray deployment was effective, and the male stopped hitting his head on the cage of [the officer’s] patrol unit,” the offense report stated.
When the patrol unit got to the Angelina County Jail, Lopez allegedly threw himself against the officer he had spit on earlier. Angelina County jailers gained control of Lopez and put him in a restraint chair, the offense report stated.
A sergeant at the jail confirmed Lopez’ identity and Lufkin PD Dispatch told the arresting officer that Lopez multiple Class C warrants.
