WEBXTRA: Winter storm has continued impact on East Texas citrus farmers

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Last month’s winter storm continues to impact many facets of life, including for citrus farmers. Freezing temperatures and ice harmed many crops including citrus. The Texas A&M AgrifLife Extension estimates at least $230 million in losses with Citrus crops.
According to Jasper County Extension Agent Brock Fry, about 95 percent of that accounts for state’s commercial growers in the Rio Grande Valley. Fry said while those losses are extensive, in our area and specifically in Jasper County, there is the loss of numerous homeowner citrus trees and small area citrus farms.
“While those plants are very personal to the people, it has less of an economic impact to our state’s economy,” Fry said. “So, what we’re doing right now is waiting and seeing to see how much of a loss we have home plants as well as our small acres farms. So it is kind of a sit and wait game right now and it’ll also impact the local growers and how much they’re able to provide for the local produce for local people.”
