Empty retail building burns Thursday night in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Fire Department responded to the scene of a burning building Thursday night.
The building is on the east side of North Broadway in what Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said is an empty strip mall. North Broadway runs behind this building, and it faces the 500 block of Spring St.
Findley said that four fire engines, a ladder truck, and a battalion chief responded. Some remain at the scene to monitor the fire, which is under control.
Two investigators are now at the scene, Findley said, because there is no electricity to the building so no immediate cause known for a fire to have started.
Tyler police were called to assist with traffic flow.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.