Texas AG sues Austin, Travis County to block mask mandate

By Associated Press | March 12, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST - Updated March 12 at 10:21 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Acting on his threat, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Austin and Travis County officials over their decision to continue requiring mask-wearing in public.

Paxton had threatened a suit after the local officials decided Tuesday to exempt the city and county from Gov. Greg Abbott’s lifting of the state’s mask mandate Wednesday.

In a 25-page petition filed Thursday in Austin, Paxton asks a state district judge to block Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County Judge Andy Brown and city-county Medical Director Mark Escott from enforcing their mask mandate.

It’s unclear when or if the judge will act.

