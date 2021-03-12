Texarkana hosts a number of vaccination clinics Thurs., with more planned in coming weeks

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Vaccine clinics for COVID-19 are beginning to increase in southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. On Thursday, March 11, on both sides of the state line, around 1,000 doses were administered to residents in two special groups.
A long line wrapped around the Church of The Living God in Texarkana, Arkansas Thursday morning. Hundreds of residents showed up to get a COVID-19 vaccination. In Arkansas, more groups of people are now eligible to get the vaccine. Jennifer Beard says it’s about time.
“I’m one of the manufacturing workers and my time has come and I’m ready to get the shot and get back to normal,” Beard said.
The Church of The Living God is located in a minority neighborhood and church pastor, Dr. Terry Taylor, says they teamed with the Miller County Office of Emergency Management to encourage minorities to get the vaccine.
“We just wanted to be a community resource and we felt like having this vaccination clinic in the community. It will bring more of the community, especially the African American community, that is very underserved, to come in and get their shot,” Taylor said.
Three more clinics are slated for other areas in Miller County, Arkansas over the next two weeks.
While shots were being administered in Arkansas, across the state in Texarkana, Texas, they were being given out as well.
“It’s the Moderna vaccine and they are administering 500 doses today,” said Eric Schlotter with the Bowie County Office of Emergency Management.
The Texas Army National Guard was on duty giving shots to a select group of people. Bowie County was selected to participate in Governor Greg Abbott’s Save Our Seniors Initiative. Schlotter says approximately 27,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in the county, which is around a third of the population.
“The supply chain is catching up, so more allocations are coming in, more opportunities are coming available, which what we anticipated, it’s simply a supply and demand issue,” Schlotter said.
“When you can’t do anything, it’s kind of hard, so I’m glad to get it so hopefully we can get this all behind us,” said Linda Eckman, a Texarkana resident.
