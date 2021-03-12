State reports 3,188 COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools for week

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported just over 3,000 cases of COVID-19 on public school campuses in last week’s report, however, almost none of those cases were found in East Texas school districts.
The report states 2,279 students tested positive, while 909 staff tested positive for the week ending March 7, for a total of 3,188.
The number is down from the previous week’s report when 2,640 students tested positive, while 1,011 staff tested positive, the week of Feb. 21.
For the school year there have been 126,154 student cases and 67,342 staff cases. The report does not list active or recovered cases.
The decrease in cases, especially in regards to East Texas school districts, is likely due in part to Spring Break.
The following school districts reported the following numbers for the week:
Longview ISD: No new cases reported
Lufkin ISD: 8 student cases, 1 staff case
Nacogdoches ISD: No new cases reported
Tyler ISD: No new cases reported
