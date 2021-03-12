Smith Co. law enforcement searching for suspect in overnight shooting

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting on County Road 498 early Friday. (Source: KLTV staff)
By Erika Bazaldua and Victoria Lara | March 12, 2021 at 3:03 AM CST - Updated March 12 at 3:18 AM

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are searching for at least one suspect in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Friday.

Sometime after midnight, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting on County Road 498, east of the Lindale area.

An unidentified woman was transported by ambulance to a Tyler-area hospital with unknown injuries.

2016 booking photo of Samuel Salas.
2016 booking photo of Samuel Salas. (Source: Smith County Jail)

Deputies are searching the area for Samuel Salas, 34, who is considered armed and dangerous. Describing the suspect, deputies say Salas has a large neck tattoo and was believed to be wearing shorts at the time.

Additional details were not immediately released.

