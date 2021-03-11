East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Once again, Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy skies are expected across East Texas through Saturday. Windy conditions are expected as well with a south to southeasterly wind expected. Wind gusts over 25 mph are possible. Only a few showers are now possible through Saturday. Sunday, a cold front is expected to pass through our area increasing our chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with very gusty winds and heavy rainfall along with the lightning/thunder. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a 15% chance risk for this to occur, which means that there is a 15% chance for strong/severe storms within 25 miles of any point in East Texas. We are keeping the Disruptive Weather Outlook for Sunday at HIGH. We will continue to monitor this situation closely. Monday and Tuesday look to be nice days with cooler mornings and mild afternoons. Another weak front is likely on Wednesday and a few showers will be possible. Thursday appears to be a very nice day as well. Please stay tuned for all updates.