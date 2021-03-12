NTSB confirms 1 dead from weekend plane crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died following a Saturday afternoon plane crash in Anderson County.
A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed the fatality Friday afternoon. No other details were available, other than acknowledgement that the plane’s other passenger was seriously injured.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were dispatched out to the crash at about 1:49 p.m. Saturday. The single-engine airplane crashed in a field in the 5000 block of FM 1990. A statement from the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane, a Beechcraft BE35, crashed four miles southwest of Palestine.
Both passengers were taken to a local hospital.
