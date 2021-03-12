Neches principal’s personnel file letters allege she coerced statements from students during investigation

NECHES, Texas (KLTV) - Kimberlyn Snider is the principal of Neches Elementary School and is charged with one count of tampering with evidence and five counts of official oppression. She is currently under review by the Texas Education Agency.
KLTV has obtained documents relating to these charges through the Freedom of Information Act.
Kimberlyn Snider’s personnel file contains a letter from her husband, Superintendent Randy Snider, that was marked as hand-delivered. The letter, dated February 3 of this year, is in regard to her employment status following allegations of her interfering with a criminal investigation. He writes to her following a conference where she notified him of her arrest.
In the letter Randy Snider says Kimberlyn Snider told him the charges stem from a continued claim that she conducted an improper investigation and coerced statements from Neches ISD students.
Randy Snider also informs his wife that he will continue to monitor any media coverage associated with her arrest and its “attendant impact to your effectiveness as principal of Neches Elementary.”
The superintendent also issued directives for the principal to follow, including keeping him updated on the status of the charges against her, and providing copies of the indictment and arrest warrant. He also directed her to not make any public statements and to direct anyone with questions about the case to him for response.
An additional letter in Kimberlyn Snider’s file from 2007 is written to Randy Snider expressing her interest for the position of elementary school principal.
At least one document in Randy Snider’s personnel file shows the two were married at the time that letter was written.
Kimberlyn Snider is under review by the TEA. Last month, the school board voted to extend Snider’s contract until June 30, 2023.
