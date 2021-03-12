Multi-agency operation at Tyler hotel results in 1 arrest, seizure of drugs, cash, 4 rifles

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies working on behalf of the East Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a wanted fugitive at a Tyler hotel Thursday night.
According to a press release, the operation resulted in the arrest of Isacc Capetillo, 30. Capetillo, who is also known as Grizzly, was wanted for engaging in organized criminal activity, and he had actively been avoiding law enforcement.
Agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety and deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office located and surrounded Capetillo as he left a hotel in Tyler Thursday night.
The searches of his hotel room and car resulted in the seizure of a large amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy, a large sum of cash, and four semiautomatic rifles.
Capetillo is still being held in the Smith County Jail. His charges include possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams Penalty Group 1), possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams (Penalty Group 2). and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Capetillo’s collective bond amount has been set at $1,195,000.
