Ladyjacks looking to turn around luck in Southland Tournament

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks are looking this weekend to win their 16th Southland Conference tournament championship.
The team will play in the first semifinal Saturday afternoon in Katy.
“We were all like minded when the season started. SFA junior Aaliyah Johnson said. “We were all dedicated to the goals we set and how to achieve them.”
“I am impressed with how we are doing as a team,” Stephanie Visscher said. “I knew coming in that we had a really good team and a lot of good players. "
Despite historically dominating the league, the team has not won a conference tournament since 2006. They have lost in the event every year sine the format changed to a neutral site.
“We were not here for those games and some players have never played here so we don’t really look at those games much,” head coach Mark Kellogg said. “I think you learn from those situations. I think you get better and more comfortable with it. It won’t be easy. It will be difficult. I think we are prepared for that.”
The team has not been challenged for a complete game this year and have shown total domination in games with an average margin of victory of 40 points.
“I don’t think anyone would expect that. I’d be lying if I did, ”Kellogg said. “Honestly I thought we would be better offensivly. I didn’t know if we would be as good on defense. We have actually gotten better on defense.”
With two wins between them and the national tournament, the Ladyjacks are keeping focused.
“Basically nothing is guaranteed,” Johnson said. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. This is a once in a lifetime season. Just enjoy every moment and prepare as much as possible.”
Tipoff fo the semifinal is set for 1 p.m. Saturday. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
